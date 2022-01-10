Demand for Ghanaian export to increase in 2022 - CEFIS

Business News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Center for Economics Finance and Inequality Studies has projected a fair increase in exports in 2022, myjoyonline.com reports.



The improvement was attributed to the fact that most developed countries have devised improved ways of dealing with the COVID-19 virus as more people are being vaccinated.



The Center also believes a lockdown or shut down of economic activities which was experienced in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit is unlikely to repeat itself.



“Although uncertainties exist about how to deal with new variants of Covid-19, the world economy has learnt a lot to deal with the pandemic. Total shut down as experience in the year 2020 is not likely in the short term”, myjoyonline.com quoted CEFIS.



However, demand for Ghanaian exports is expected to increase in the year 2022 according to them.



Meanwhile, it also said, the cedi may be slightly impacted as imports may increase this year despite the various controversies surrounding the reversal of the benchmark value reduction policy.



“We expect imports to increase in the year 2022, this notwithstanding the likely imposition of the controversial reversal of the Benchmark Value discount on selected imported goods. Aside imports will increase in the short to the medium term, as Ghana is yet to change its stand as an import-oriented economy.”



