Delays in passage of tax exemptions bill hurting revenue generation efforts – Economist

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tax exemptions bill was laid before parliament in November 2021



Tax exemptions bill to help government mobilise more revenue – Bokpin



Tax exemptions bill to help coordinate tax incentives in Ghana – GRA



Further delays in passage of the tax exemption bill into law is said to be creating major loopholes in Ghana’s revenue generations efforts.



This is according to an economist at the University of Ghana Business School, Prof. Godfred Bokpin who is urging government to fast-track efforts in passage of the bill.



In an interaction on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Prof Bokpin on Monday, February 7, said Ghana has given away half of its revenue through exemptions, a trend he finds worrying.



“The biggest threat to our revenue mobilisation is tax exemption. In less than 15 years … Ghana has given away about half of its revenue base through exemptions, for me, it is the biggest leak in our economic structures,” Prof. Bokpin is quoted by Asaaseradio.com.



Touching on the proposed Electronic Transaction Levy, Prof. Bokpin maintained the tax measure was unfair and regressive.



“The E-Levy is unfair and regressive, especially when we look at how little exemptions are therein for Ghanaians with the existing tax nets. If we are able to ensure their proper implementation then we will not need the E-Levy,” the economist explained.



Meanwhile, the Institute of Economic Affairs has indicated that Ghana loses over GH¢5 billion annually through tax exemptions.



The tax exemptions bill was earlier laid before parliament in 2019 but failed to pass.



In November 2021, the bill was laid again before the House and is currently awaiting approval before it receives presidential assent into law.



The purpose of the bill is to streamline the tax exemption regime in the country so as to maximize government revenue mobilisation effects.