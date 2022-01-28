Decision to increase transport fares to be concluded on February 2

Business News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Transport operators hopeful of fare increments



Commercial drivers want govt to reduce taxes on petroleum products



Transport operators embark on sit-down strike over fuel prices



Head of Communication at the Ghana Private Road Transport Operators Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro, has stated that deliberations on the increments of transport fares will be concluded on Wednesday, February 3 2022.



According to him, the Union was torn between increasing transport fares and calling for a reduction in petroleum prices but a conclusion will be reached when the group reconvenes on Wednesday.



The announcement was made at a stakeholder meeting with the various transport operator groups on Thursday, January 27, 2022.





“A committee we set up to furnish us with some information on the matter, wasn’t fully done, so we have postponed it to Wednesday. So hopefully on Wednesday, we shall come to the end of the whole episode, because we have two schools of thought. One is calling for an upward adjustment in transport fares, while the other is calling for a reduction in petroleum prices. So, we will finalize everything on Wednesday.”



However, speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado, said he is hopeful that the union will eventually reach a consensus on increasing transport fares and also continue pushing for the scrapping of some petroleum levies.



“As for the lorry fares, I hope that we will increase it and that we will still fight for the scrapping of taxes on petroleum products. The final conclusion will be communicated on Wednesday because we must write to Parliament and do other necessary follow-ups. For the percentage on the transport fares, I can’t give it out now because everything must be agreed upon, and we are coming up with a reasonable percentage. So, on Wednesday, everything will be known”.



Commercial transport operators embarked on a sit-down strike in December 2021 over taxes on petroleum products and the resultant hike in fuel prices.