Dealing with rising inflation not a monetary policy issue – Government statistician

Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, has noted that Ghana’s current inflation problem is not solely a monetary policy issue.



According to him, the rising inflation can largely be attributed to the country’s fiscal policies rather than monetary policy.



He noted that the rising cost of goods and services can be dealt with through government policies.



“If you want to resolve the inflation rate [issue] in Ghana, it’s not a monetary policy argument. Thankfully, the Governor of the central bank has indicated that we should begin to think of the supply side,” he said while delivering his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast last week.



According to the government statistician, data collected from some food outlets across the country over three periods -, January 2018, during the COVID-19 pandemic period in 2020, and this year amidst the Russia-Ukraine war in April 2022, have shown that there have been wide differences in prices at different periods of the economic turbulences.



He noted that in 2018 the cost of a bag of rice across all 54 outlets revealed that prices remained stable and fairly equal at all outlets but these prices varied significantly when the COVID-19 peaked and have also become widely different during the recent economic crisis.



“I look at the data from our 54 outlets over three time periods; 2018, during the Covid pandemic, and in 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and see the disparities in prices across these markets…In 2018, there was stability in prices across the outlets. During the Covid-19, you see the varying prices and during the Russia – Ukraine war you see stack variations across the outlets.”



“The human factor in the variations in our prices during economic turmoil is pretty significant… With some outlets selling a 5kg of imported rice specifically Gino rice over GHS108, I took the pain to check last week and it is just GHS63 somewhere in Accra. We look at the numbers, and we say that what you need to think about is the hoarding effect and transportation effect,” he added.



Inflation jumped to 23.6% in April 2022 causing the Bank of Ghana to revise the monetary policy rate from 17% to 19% to deal with the rising inflation in the country.



This according to the BoG will help stem the rising inflation.



