Dawa Industrial Zone receives top honours at 2022 Ghana Manufacturing Awards

Business News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: Dawa Industrial Zone

Dawa Industrial Zone wins the much-coveted Legacy Award at the sixth edition of the Ghana Manufacturing Awards held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra by Xodus communications with support from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



The prestigious award was in recognition of the company's contribution to Africa’s Industrialisation efforts through the development of special economic zones for the growing manufacturing industry on the continent.



The 2022 edition of the awards celebrated innovation and demonstrated outstanding performance in the manufacturing industry.



Dawa Industrial Zone is a 2,000-acreage world-class flagship industrial one-stop-shop with a dedicated 132MVA substation 24/7 reliable power supply, a dedicated water supply station, well-constructed asphalted roads with streetlights, as well as ultra-fast fibre broadband internet and data facilities.



It is a 45-minute drive from the Tema Harbour and Industrial Hub and an hour from the International Airport in Accra. It is sited along the trans West African Highway with easy access to neighbouring countries by road.



Dawa Industrial Zone’s ultramodern 132MVA substation facility can accommodate all types of industry, including energy intensive ones such as heavy steel and automobile.



Tenants in the Industrial Zone have access to ultra-fast fibre broadband internet and data facilities.



Other demand clusters in the surrounding area would be served by the water treatment plant with a 110,000m3/day capacity.



Additional services provided include common area security, landscaping, sewerage treatment and facilities maintenance. Dawa Industrial Zone is developing a 20,000-acre complementary city to provide suitable affordable housing to our investor community.



Tenants can request housing built to their specifications.



With the emergence of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, Dawa Industrial Zone’s occupancy is growing faster as Ghana is becoming Africa’s manufacturing hub for all industries.



