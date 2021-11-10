Date for 2022 budget presentation rescheduled again to November 17

Business News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The 2022 budget presentation has a new date



• The presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and PFMA 2016 (Act 921)



• Inputs from the public and various bodies have been sent prior to the presentation



The Minister for Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver the 2022 budget statement before Parliament on November 17, 2021.



This is according to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako.



Prior to its latest advertised date for the budget presentation, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin have respectively given separate dates for November 17 and November 15.



But the Finance Ministry had earlier set November 15 as the date for Finance Minister to deliver the budget statement before Parliament.



Already, Minister for Parliament Affairs, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has urged his colleague MPs to proactively deal with allocations from the budget in a timely manner.



“I want to urge all MPs to proactively to deal with the allocations as early as possible with very intelligent scrutiny of the allocations, so that when it comes to the passage of the appropriations on December 17, the House can move forwards swiftly,” the Majority Leader said.



Meanwhile, members of parliament following the budget presentation will attend a post-budget workshop to properly dissect the statement.



The presentation of the budget is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).