Darksta Foundation supports Korle Bu Maternity Ward, Wood World Mission School

Press Releases of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Darksta Foundation

Darksta Foundation a non-governmental organisation (NGO) founded by a UK based-Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Mentor and musician, Julian Appiah known in the music scene as Julian Darksta has supported both new mothers at the Korle Bu Maternity ward and the Wood World Mission School at Akosombo in the Eastern.



As part of the organization’s corporate social responsibility, the founder and his team donated some stationery materials and PPEs to the school and also supported new mothers and babies with toiletries and baby clothes at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital’s Maternity Ward.



The head of the maternity ward department, Madam Mary Andoh Eshun and some nurses expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the foundation and entreated them to always have the ward in mind, “ We are grateful to the Darksta foundation just like Oliver Twist we are pleading for more of these supports to help new babies and their mothers.”



Wood World Mission School has over the years been a beneficiary of the Darksta Foundation, the school which started with a Nursery, Kindergarten and Primary now have a Junior High School and a Technical Senior High School will start admitting students soon.



Speaking to the founder, he said, “Our mission is to provide educational needs for less privileged children in rural areas worldwide and also basic daily necessities like clean water, food and shelter for underprivileged communities and we also provide mentoring, counselling and football coaching for the youths in the U.K. where they are taught values and life expectations.”



Darksta Foundation works in conjunction with Lift Mentoring to help mentor and counsel the youth in the UK and travels to rural areas and villages to educate them about life skills and health care in other parts of the world.



We also work with a great organisation like Boss Talent soccer academy to coach the youth in becoming great professionals not only in soccer but in everyday life as well. Wood World Missions is also one of the organisations the foundation works with.







