You are here: HomeBusiness2021 10 03Article 1371184

Business News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Disclaimer

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Darko Farms to supply 100,000 birds monthly to KFC after 1D1F boost

« Prev

Next »

Comments (19)

Listen to Article

President Akufo-Addo visited the factory as part of his Ashanti regional tour President Akufo-Addo visited the factory as part of his Ashanti regional tour

Darko Farms is currently engaged in negotiations with the Mohinani Group to become the major local supplier of processed chicken for Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant chain. KFC through its local supplier has indicated its preparedness to off-take 100,000 birds monthly from Darko Farms under YUM certified conditions.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday, 2 October 2021, visited the premises of Darko Farms, the oldest private and largest poultry farm in Ghana, whose operations have been revamped by Government’s 1-District-1-Factory initiative.

Having been a household name for most Ghanaians, having dominated most supermarkets and distribution outlets for fresh chicken particularly in Kumasi and Accra, Darko Farms went through a period of decline, due to major challenges that confronted the domestic poultry industry in the late 1990s including high cost of feed, inefficiencies across the value chain, high electricity and operational cost, as well as competition from cheap imported poultry products.





As part of Government’s Industrial Transformation Agenda, being implemented by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Darko Farms Company was identified as one of the distressed but potentially viable companies.

As a result, the company, in 2017, applied to be part of the flagship 1-District-1-Factory initiative, and. after a comprehensive review by the Technical Support Group of the Ministry, an amount of GH¢22.1 million was granted as a loan facility to the company by Ghana EXIM Bank.

The amount was earmarked to revamp the company’s operations, by upgrading the plant and equipment, retooling the hatchery, feed mill and processing facility and as working capital support. The company has also applied part of this facility to establish an out-grower scheme, where a number of poultry farmers are supported with broiler chicks, feed as well as technical assistance to breed their birds.





Darko Farms currently has a processing plant operating at 10,000 birds per day with one shift, and 20,000 birds per day with two shifts. It has a hatchery with capacity to produce 6-million-day-old chicks a year, breeder farms with a bird population of about 30,000 per batch, a layer farm with capacity of 100,000 per batch, and commercial broiler farms with capacity of 350,000 birds per cycle of 8 weeks.

In addition, the company has a feed mill with an installed capacity of 96 metric tons of feed per day, and a storage cold room of 500 metric tons.

Thus far, the company has created direct employment opportunities for some 250 workers, and indirectly for over 500 people, including out-growers, distributors, and transporters. At full operational capacity, the company will directly employ more than 400 workers, with 700 being indirect employment.

Comments:
This article has 19 comment(s), give your comment

News

It is unclear what triggered his behaviour

Man runs ‘mad’ at Kotoka International Airport moments after arriving to travel

Sports

Some players of the Kwaebibirem United in a photo

ERFA Middle League play-offs: Kwaebibirem United beat Okwahu United to book final spot

Entertainment

A picture of the groom dancing with his guest whiles his friends cheer him up

Groom 'abandons' wife to dance with female guest at their wedding reception

Africa

Former president Idi Amin (left) with his British-born security adviser Robert Astles

How CIA harboured intention to kill Idi Amin

Opinions

Food is delicious, but that doesn’t mean that people must eat excessively

Do you know that more people die from obesity than hunger?