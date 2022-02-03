Dangote Peugeot Automobiles begins operation in Nigeria: Some key details

Business News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dangote's auto assembly company starts production



Africa's richest man has three partners in the DPAN project



The plant has daily production capacity of 120 vehicles



A company partly owned by Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has started assembling vehicles in Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy.



A recent report by the Business Insider Africa stated that Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has started assembling a range of vehicles - the Land Trek, 3008, 5008 and the new 508.



The report noted that DPAN is jointly owned by Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited.



Other joint owners are two state governments in Nigeria - Kaduna and Kebbi States; and a technical partner (Stellantis Group, the parent company of Peugeot).



What we know about the Assembly plant so far:



1 - It comes almost four years after Dangote Group received approval from the Nigerian regulator.



Dangote had previously expressed interest in the former Peugeot plant, now known as PAN Nigeria Ltd.



2 - The newly built is known as Green Field Assembly Plant and is located in Nigeria’s northwestern region.



3 - It has a daily assembling capacity of 120 vehicles across two shifts.



Management stated that the models expected to roll from the production line "are expected to flaunt their outstanding aesthetics, rich technological endowment and safety features to appeal to the customers and the motoring public."



An official of the company said: “With the New Green Field Ultima Assembly Plant, a lot is being done by DPAN to ensure visibility of the Peugeot brand and availability of spare parts to the network and the generality of Nigerians.



"DPAN will be encouraged by our technical partner to reposition the brand in the short, medium, and long term as we ensure customer satisfaction and sustainability.



“This dream has started with the re-launch of the Peugeot brand in Nigeria as well as the local assembly of the 301 at our new Kaduna plant and thereafter the introduction of the Landtrek, 3008, 5008 and the new 508…Nothing is being spared to enable market recapture, hence all hands are on deck to ensure not just survival but also continued growth in a market with potential for cars in excess of 100,000 units per year and growing.”