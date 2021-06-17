Dangote Oil refinery a sign of hope and development for Africa – Senyo Hosi

Business News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Senyo Hosi has said that the birth of the Dangote oil refinery is a sign of hope and development for Africa



• He congratulated the Dangote Oil Refinery on taking a bold step to establish such a project



• Technical consultant of the Dangote Oil Refinery project, Engineer Babajide Soyode said the refinery will process crude oil mainly from Nigeria but plans are in place to expand it across the world



The Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOB) in its plans to help revamp the Oil production sector in the country has met with executives from Dangote Group to discuss the progress of work on the Dangote Oil Refinery project which is currently in its final phase of construction in the Lekki Free Zone area in Lagos, Nigeria on June 3, 2021.



The meeting which was held virtually is mainly to explore opportunities within the sector and how Ghana can take advantage of these opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement.



According to the Chief Executive of CBOD, Senyo Hosi, the birth of the 3 billion Standard Cubic Foot of gas per day production company in West Africa is a sign of growth and hope for future prospects for the African Continent.



“Africa is proud of you, what you have done will inspire generations beyond this time and we are grateful that we have visionaries like Aliko Dangote and executives like yourselves to really drive this into reality,” he said.



Speaking at the virtual meeting, the technical consultant of the Dangote Oil Refinery project, Engineer Babajide Soyode said the refinery will process crude oil mainly from Nigeria.



"As of mid-April, the overall progress is 88% which covers engineering procurement and construction. The construction is about 76% [done]. The trading facilities that are for the export of products and so on is completed now. The marine facility is complete and another construction for the trading facility is almost complete, about 99% complete,” Mr Soyode said.



The Dangote Oil Refinery is a state-of-the-art facility and is the largest single-train refinery in the world.



However, Mr Sogode also noted that plans are in place to process crude from all over the world in the future.