Dam spillage: Finance Ministry donatesGH¢2 million to affected victims

Business News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Finance Ministry has donated GH¢2 million to those affected by the Akosombo dam spillage.



The donation was made under the supervision of Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Ministry officials.



The donation was made at the North Tongu District Assembly in Mepe, Volta Region, after Ofori-Atta led a delegation who visited the devastated communities on Friday.



Ofori-Atta also stated that long-term relief measures for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will be considered when the 2024 budget is developed.



The Minister in his speech said, “Let us be encouraged, Ministry of Finance as a family concerned about what has happened to our brothers and sisters, working with the VRA, we have brought something enough of GHS2 million to be able to support the relief that is going on and to thank Ghanaians for the spontaneous response.”



“Clearly we are also prepared in terms of safe havens that had been put in place. So we are looking forward to supporting immediately as people have done and also looking long term to make sure that alternatives are provided.



“The issue of returning to homes is not a simple decision because of the issues of health. And so we need to put something into place to have access to capital to ensure that people can construct much faster than otherwise.”



“We have mobilized a few things that we would like to share but I think we are also in the budget season and therefore it will not just be numbers that we are working on but true feelings in the field and therefore the need to look at these social interventions in a real way. We will certainly give this an expression immediately and also in the budget,” he stated.