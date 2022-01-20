DVLA registers 21,567 vehicles in first week of January 2022

Business News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

DVLA records increase in vehicle registration



Accra registered 1,384 vehicles in first week of January 2022



Car owners throng DVLA offices to register vehicles



The first week of January 2022 witnessed the registration of some 21,567 vehicles, data released by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has shown.



According to a Daily Graphic report, this represents an increase of 1,841 registered vehicles which amounts to 9.33 percent above the 2021 figure of 19,726 registered vehicles for the same period.



The figures also showed that on the first working day of the year, the DLVA registered some 5,448 vehicles as compared to 5,131 registered in 2021.



On the regional breakdown, the DVLA registered 1,384 vehicles in Accra compared to 1,361 registered on the same day 2021.



In Tema, the Authority registered 567 vehicles as compared to 452 vehicles registered in 2021.



For the Ashanti Region specifically Kumasi, the DVLA registered 916 vehicles for the same period as compared to 410 vehicles registered in 2021.



For the other regions, DLVA’s figures showed that Western Region registered 56; Bono region (Sunyani) had 129, Eastern region 96; Central, 133; Volta (Ho), 37; Northern, 158; Upper West, 363; Weija, 888; Ashanti (Obuasi), 120; Bono (Techiman), 108; Volta (Denu), 44; Ashanti (Bekwai), 123; Mampong, 41; BIVAC-Kuntunse, 121; Tarkwa, 84, and Wenchi, 30.



Meanwhile, the start of every new year sees an influx of persons rushing to the respective offices of the DVLA to get their vehicles registered.