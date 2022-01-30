DVLA opens new office in Akatsi

Business News of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened a new office in Akatsi, the capital of the Akatsi South District of the Volta region.



The new office becomes the fourth operational office of the DVLA in the Volta region with three other offices in Ho, Denu and Hohoe.



The opening of the Akatsi office is in line with the Authority’s decentralization agenda aimed at bringing the services of the DVLA closer to its clients.



The new office is located along the Accra-Aflao ECOWAS highway, and expected to serve clients in the Akatsi South and North Districts, the three Tongu Districts, Ketu North, and South.



The Volta Regional Manager of the DVLA, Mr. Samuel Lodonu said by the end of the third week of January 2022, a total of 1,200 vehicles have been registered by the Denu and Ho offices.



This figure he said represents about a 10% increase as compared to the same period in 2021.



The statistics according to him, further reinforces the fact that the demand for the use of vehicles is on the rise in Ghanaian homes with a further increase in the demand for the services of the DVLA.



To ensure easy accessibility to its services and to enhance the effectiveness in the operations of the DVLA, Mr. Samuel Lodonu has called for the establishment of a new office in the Oti Region.



“I would like to appeal to the Board and Management of the Authority to establish a new office in the Oti region since the distance from communities in the Oti region to Hohoe is quite far.



The establishment of an office in the Oti region will ensure that our brothers and sisters from the Oti region are not denied access to the services rendered by the Authority and that will further promote road safety in the region,” he said.



The Board Chairman of the DVLA, Lawyer Frank Davies called on staff and employees of the Authority to at all times ensure client satisfaction in line with the Authority’s mandate.



While commending the DVLA for its achievements, Deputy Minister for Transport, Frederick Obeng Adom expressed discontent over the bad records of carnage on our roads.



He called on all stakeholders in the transport sector to join hands in the fight against the canker while assuring the public of the government’s commitment.