DVLA cautions users of unauthorized number plates

Business News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

The National Coordinator, Compliance and Enforcement at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Mr Richard Eyiah has cautioned drivers who customise their vehicles without authorisation from the DVLA.



He observed that some persons go to the DVLA to register their vehicles and they are given number plates but go back to cut customised number plates without permission from the DVLA.



That, he said infringes on the rules and regulations of the authority and has therefore cautioned those who engage in such activities.



The caution also comes after 1,251 commercial and private vehicles in the Greater Accra Region with various defects were sanctioned by the DVLA.



They would be required to pay penalties (delinquent fees) ranging from GHC60 to GHC2, 500 to the Authority and fix the defects before they would be able to renew their roadworthy certificates when they expire.



The defects identified during a special monitoring exercise conducted between January and June this year, included expired road-worthy certificates, defaced / obscure number plates, smoky exhaust and rickety bodies.



Others were fake customised plates/documents, faulty lighting/electrical system, non-existent bumper reflectors, physical conversion/ vehicle body altering, stylish number plates and tinted windscreen /front glass.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Ricchard Eyiah said the DVLA was the only institution mandated to register vehicles and issue number plates to its users.



He explained that most of the customised number plates do not have the security features as that given by the Authority and the law does not allow that.



“Everyone has to obey rules and regulations so that there will be discipline on our roads. So, if we give you a number plate, it should be maintained, that is what the law says, and we should be sure to obey the law,” he stressed.



Meanwhile, Mr. Richard Eyiah said the authorities were putting measures in place to train the Police on an application to track defaulters.