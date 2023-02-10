DDEP: This is wicked, disrespectful and unlawful - Gloria Akuffo tells government

Business News of Friday, 10 February 2023

Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has described government's move to include pensioners in the debt exchange programme as wicked, disrespectful and unlawful.



According to her, it is wrong for government, through the Ministry of Finance, to sacrifice pensioners' hard-earned monies to save the government after serving the nation.



While bemoaning the negative impact of the debt exchange programme on pensioners in an interview with GhanaWeb Business, Sophia Akuffo stressed that it was heartbreaking to see her age mates and others older than her go through pain.



"It is very heartbreaking to see people, particularly in my age group, some are older than me, somewhat younger than me but these are all people who have worked very hard. They could have left the country when others were going. They stayed, they worked for the nation," she said.



"I find this wicked, disrespectful, I find it unlawful. I find it totally wrong, period because you don’t solve your problems by sacrificing your aged. That’s the last thing you should do especially when you don't have any services that are actually geared at the comfort and relief of the aged," she stated.



Members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum on Monday, February 6, began picking the Finance Ministry to demand a total exemption of their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.



Friday, February 10, 2023, is the fifth time members of the forum have shown up at the Ministry.



