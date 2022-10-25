Cyberteq wins 'Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the Year' at GITTA 2022

Business News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: Cyberteq

Cyberteq Falcon Limited, a leading cybersecurity company in Ghana, has been awarded the "Cybersecurity Consulting Company of the Year" at the 12th edition of the Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Award (GITTA) held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on October 21, 2022.



This is the second consecutive year Cyberteq has won this prestigious award.

Mr. Ben Tagoe, CEO of Cyberteq, also received an award for being one of the “Top 20 Tech Leaders in Ghana”.



He expressed his appreciation to the Cyberteq team, partners, and clients for their contributions to the company's success.



"We are humbled and appreciative to our hardworking staff, partners, and cherished clients who have enabled us to achieve this remarkable milestone. We are delighted that our contribution to Ghana's growing cybersecurity influence in the subregion has been recognized yet again”, he said.



According to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), over 5,000 businesses have been saved from cyber-attacks in the third quarter of 2022.



Mr. Ben Tagoe warned that the current economic climate in Ghana could lead to an increase in cyber-attacks and urged businesses to invest in cybersecurity to combat these threats.



“It would stand to reason that when faced with economic hardship, businesses would reduce their spending on cybersecurity. On the contrary, the existing state of Ghana's economy is likely to increase the prevalence of cybercrime in the country. I advise businesses to invest more in cybersecurity and the public to be extremely cybersecurity conscious”.



The CEO added that Cyberteq had begun a series of campus activations to promote cybersecurity awareness among tertiary students. He believes that this would equip the next generation with the right approach to enhancing their cyber protection.



Cyberteq started its Ghana operations in 2019 and has emerged as a leading cybersecurity service provider in the country despite the challenge of its young status coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic.



It offers the full suite of cybersecurity services:



1. Managed Security Operations Center (Managed SOC)

2. Information Security

3. Vulnerability Management using its flagship mUnit service

4. Digital Forensics and

5. Cybersecurity Awareness Training.



GITTA is organized annually to promote and celebrate individuals and businesses for their achievements in the ICT and Telecom industry, aiming to further enhance the Ghanaian community as part of the Government's vision of a robust digital economy.



