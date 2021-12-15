'Cut your coat according to your size' - Hotels Association to domestic tourists

Business News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians encouraged to patronize December events



GHS introduces mandatory vaccination for travellers



Domestic tourists charged to observe COVID protocols



President of the Ghana Hotels Association, Dr. Edward Ackah Nyamike Jnr, has charged domestic tourists to patronize hotels and tourist locations according to the size of their pockets.



According to him, as the festive season approaches domestic tourists should adhere strictly to COVID protocols to stay healthy throughout the season and even after.



“Hotels in Ghana range from budgets one-star, two-star to five stars. Let’s cut our coats according to our sizes. Let’s appreciate that we have various hotel categories for various pockets. Because we have various one-star, two-star hotels in the country where domestic tourists can take advantage of."



He encouraged patrons of hotel facilities to not only focus on what they see on the websites of the hotels but also build a rapport with the management of the facilities when they visit.



“The rates are not cast in stone, based on their packages and occupancy rates they can give you some discounts," he noted.



Earlier, the Ghana Health service announced that all persons 18 years old and above arriving in Ghana will be required to provide evidence of full vaccination for a COVID-19 vaccine. All unvaccinated Ghanaians and residents of Ghana who are currently outside of the country and intend to return within 14 days from midnight December 12, 2021, are exempted.



After the announcement of this development, most tourists have had to cancel their bookings as they have complained about the mandatory vaccination by government.



However, Dr. Nyamike says the cancellation was expected after the World Health Organisation announced the outbreak of the Omicron variant. Dr. Nyamike Jnr thus encourages Ghanaians to patronize events being organised here in Ghana to enjoy as much as possible the Christmas celebrations taking into consideration the pandemic.