Customs to leverage ICUMS in attainment of revenue target

Business News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: Eye on Port

The Ghana Revenue Authority has been tasked by the government to raise revenue of GHC80.3 billion for the year 2022.



The System Administrator at the Tema Collection of the Customs Division of the GRA, Esther Amekudzi has expressed confidence, that her outfit will help the government attain this mark leveraging on the Integrated Customs Management System.



Speaking on Eye on Port, she said her outfit in the year 2021 exceeded its target by 26.8% and attributed this feat to the reliance on digital technology.



Mrs. Amekudzi expressed that “unlike previously where you had different platforms to use in one clearance process, now, with ICUMS it is seamless.”



She also indicated that the Pre-Arrival and Assessment and Reporting System has been enhanced with the introduction of ICUMS.



“Previously you could process your documents and pass your declaration, but you would have to wait for the cargo to come before you would be able to pay duty and carry on. Currently, you can do all that, once you are sure your documentation is correct, pay your duty and once the cargo arrives, carry on with your clearance process.”



The System Administrator also touched on the improved cargo management process.

Mrs. Amekudzi said, “currently in ICUMS, right from manifest submission to the time cargo lands, we have the cargo management process where whatever happens to any box that lands in our ports is accounted for.”



She said the Integrated Customs Management System is even more poised this year to further enhance revenue mobilization, considering the imminent introduction of phase 2 of ICUMS.



She revealed that phase 2 has 17 modules, all of which are at different levels of completion.



The customs official said the “authorized economic operator” module also known as the “gold card” will give certain entities, including importers and exporters the opportunity to apply for and enjoy some privileges.



She added that the “e-wallet” will help manage refunds and give importers the opportunity to save some funds electronically for future transactions in the event surpluses are paid during transactions with Customs.



She also highlighted the performance management module which would measure the efficiency with which users of the system conduct business on the system.



“If there is any delay, I should be able to go into the system to detect where that delay is coming from.”



Esther Amekudzi opined that while the expectation is that the revised benchmark value policy at the ports will shore up revenue, customs may realize its impact sometime later in the year.