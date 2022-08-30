Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit

Business News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samson Asaki Awingobit, Executive Secretary, Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, has reacted to the dismissal of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah(Rtd.).



Colonel Kwadwo Damoah was dismissed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to hand over his duties.



A letter from the Presidency signed by the President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, stated “following the expiration of your contract of service as Commissioner (Custom Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority on October 13, 2021, the President of the Republic has directed that effective Friday, August 26, 2022, you hand over your duties and office to the acting Deputy Commissioner (Preventive Service), Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah, who will act as the Commissioner (Customs Division) pending the President’s substantive appointment.



“The President thanks you for your service to the state and wishes you well in your future endeavours.”



Commenting on this on Joy FM's 'Top Story' programme, Samson Asaki Awingobit indicated that with the removal of Col Damoah from office, there will be a leadership gap at the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



He indicated that during Colonel Damoah's tenure as the Commissioner (Custom Division) of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Customs was the only state agency that brought the country profit, therefore, he does not think anyone will be able to do the same.



“ When Colonel took over from office if you look that the revenue that was mobilised during the year 2020-2021 annual year; the whole country, the government agency that gave us revenue; that made profit was the Customs Division headed by Colonel Damoah…but this year, [in the] 2022 budget, the Customs Division is supposed to raise about GHC20billion...at this point in time with their head who has been asked to go home, I do not know who is going to take up the seat and who is going to speak to this seat, who will be able to rally men and women around to be able to meet [the] target and even exceed target that they were looking for the state.”



Awingobit said although President Akufo-Addo has the authority to appoint and dismiss “where was he when his [Colonel Damoah] contract expired in October 2021.”



He questioned if the President is aware that Colonel Damoah has been in office for the past year although his contract has expired.



“ …Col Damoah’s legal contract which appointed him legally expired on the 13th of October, 2021, according to the letter that was issued on the 26th [August, 2022] and he has been there for the past almost getting to one year without a contract. Not only him, but the Commissioner General too his contract was also due as well and he is supposed to go on retirement,” he said.



He stressed that if the Presidency has fired Colonel Damoah, the others whose contracts have expired should follow suit.