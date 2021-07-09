Customs GRA officers directed to begin adjustment of freight rates

Business News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•The GRA Customs Division has directed its officers at the ports to adjust freight rates at the ports



•GUTA has kicked the move and described as worsening the plight of the trading community



•The adjustment of the freight rates at the ports will certainly impact on duties at the ports



The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has tasked its officers at the ports to begin an adjustment of freight rates.



The move has already been kicked against by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) as they believe it will worsen the plight of the trading community.



But a report by the B&FT newspaper suggests the intended move is set to go ahead.



“It has been observed and verified that freight rates from Asia have increased astronomically. Freight rates applied to imports from Asia are therefore to be adjusted as follows: 20-footer container at least US$3,000 – 40-footer container at least US$5,000-Refrigerated container US$8,000,” the letter stated.



The adjustment of the freight rates at the ports will certainly impact on duties as it will affect the calculation of imports duties into the country.