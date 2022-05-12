Customers unable to load ECG prepaid credit due to system failure

Business News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There's a problem with our E-cash prepayment system, ECG



Our ICT team working to avert vending challenge, ECG



We're sorry, ECG apologizes to affected customers



Customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) are unable to vend or top up their prepaid credit due to a challenge the power distribution company is facing with its E-cash prepayment system.



In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, ECG noted that most of these customers affected by this challenge are those in the Eastern regional capital, Koforidua.



ECG added that its ICT team are working assiduously to rectify this challenge in the shortest possible time.



"The Electricity Company of Ghana wishes to inform the general public, especially its cherished customers in Koforidua that, we are currently experiencing a challenge with the E-cash prepayment system resulting in customers inability to vend or top up their prepaid credit," part of the release read.



“ECG wishes to assure the affected customers that, our ICT team is working assiduously to rectify the challenge...ECG regrets the inconvenience caused,” it added.



Read ECG's vending challenge release below.



