Customer service tips every business owner should know

Business News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is worth noting that the ultimate customer experience is to leave your customers eager to make a second visit.



First of all, every business owner’s priority is to ensure that their products satisfy the exact purpose for which it was intended, that way a customer does not feel shortchanged, cheated or unsatisfied.



Generally, only a few customers will return to a shop they experienced bad customer service from because they may be enjoying monopoly.



However, even though this may be true, there is the other faction of consumers who will never return to a shop after a bad customer service experience.



This highlights or shows the importance of customer service to every business and institution.



As they say, the customer is always right, the customer is a king, to mean that top priority should be given to customers as they are the ai reason for the institution and progress of businesses.



According to a Customer Service Index report, Ghana had a 62.61 percent score which puts the country in grade C, denoting an average performance in the area of customer service relations.



However, to deliver top notch customer service to clients and customers, GhanaWeb outlines a few tips from helpscout.com:





Communicate clearly with customers

Wording is very crucial in communication. Your choice of words even though harmless may come off as offensive to customers.



Therefore, as much as possible, try to be as brief and concise as possible and also avoid the use of jargons, slangs or colloquial. Manage your tone because different tones may mean different things to different people.



Sometimes being overly formal with customers may not leave them with the ultimate experience they may want, therefore it is advisable to be friendly and polite with customers. Remember, the customer is always right.



Always use positive language

Positive language is a great way to avoid accidental conflicts sprung from miscommunication. While the change is subtle, the effects are drastic.

For example, if a customer wants a product which is not currently unavailable until your next restock, simply let them know you are sorry to not be able to serve them at the time but also assure them you will make sure to sort them out as soon as you have new arrivals.

Don’t just say “We don’t have some, unless next month”. This response may make the customer feel unimportant.



Give credence to customer complaints

To stay consistent in tone and process, use the CARP method.

The CARP method according to helpscout.com is outlined as follows

Control the situation.

Acknowledge the dilemma.

Refocus the conversation.

Problem-solve so the customer leaves happy.



Know how to close a conversation



This is very crucial because you may want to leave a lasting impression on the customer so as to retain their patronage.

Leaving an issue unresolved creates unnecessary problems. Data suggests as little as 4% of dissatisfied customers will ever speak up. Not everyone will communicate what is bothering them—often because you haven’t communicated that you care.



Your willingness to correctly close a conversation shows the customer three important things:



You care about getting it right.

You're willing to keep going until you get it right.

The customer is the one who determines what “right” is.

“Is there anything else I can do for you today? I’m happy to help!” Always look for small opportunities like this.



Always remember, the customer is king