Customer service should be a priority for businesses not just a department – Odelia Ntiamoah

The Chief Executive of the SnB Group, Odelia Ntiamoah, has charged businesses to adopt a holistic approach to maximize customer experiences.



According to her, when customer experience becomes a priority for the entire brand, revenue will be generated even in difficult times.



Speaking at the 2022 CPX Ghana Conference, she noted that even though most companies think about money when it comes to delivering good customer experiences, strategy is the most important step to take.



She said “There are so many institutions that we have engaged in recent times then again coming back to the research and what we have seen is that they are not engaging their customers, it’s not money now it’s about strategy.



“So, for example, if these companies are sitting on digital platforms how are they engaging their customers within that space. Most of the time we have left that sort of engagement sitting with the CopiComs department. If the customer experience and the customer engagement are not left in one department but it becomes a holistic responsibility of the whole brand it will surprise you that our behaviours and how we decide to treat customers will bring us even the revenues in difficult times,” she noted.









