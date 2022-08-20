Current economic crisis 'is of gargantuan level of COVID-19' – Prof. Adei

Business News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Prof. Stephen Adei has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to address the nation specifically on the ongoing economic crisis.



According to the former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), the need for this address is to reassure the citizenry of efforts being taken to address the challenges.



He adds that just like the presidential addresses at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, citizens have to be continually updated on the government’s efforts on the economic front because the crisis has assumed that of COVID.



“When you are in such situations (crisis), there are two levels. First is the political level and the buck stops with the president. Let’s take one crisis we just went through, a very serious one, COVID.



“The president every week spoke to the nation… and every Sunday at 8 o'clock, there was a statement by the president,” he stressed underlying the importance that the populace attached to it.



“I think that this (economic crunch) is of the gargantuan level of COVID-19, so the President must address the nation,” he said on the Upfront programme on Joy News, August 19.



He lamented a creeping lack of communication on the part of the government citing how the nation has yet to have an official briefing on the status of talks with the IMF, weeks after officials of the Fund help preliminary talks with relevant stakeholders in Accra.



“The IMF has come and gone for some four weeks, there has not been a statement to say we are in dialogue, we are at a critical stage, I know things are hard….” He added.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been talking about the economy this week during public engagements. He stated during a gathering among others that restoring the economy remained a priority of his government.



Galloping inflation and a depreciating currency are two major issues he has promised that the government is working to fix. The Ghana cedi recently maintained its spot as the worst performing currency in Africa, according to a Bloomberg report.



The portal said the cedi recorded a -28.82 per cent depreciation to the dollar as of August 8, 2022, to sell at nearly GH¢9 to a dollar.



This means the currency could be heading for a record-worst performance in the last 25 years. The low performance of the cedi has however driven inflation to a record of 31.7 per cent in July.



