Cuba calls for continues cooperation with Ghana

Business News of Thursday, 11 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ambassador of Cuba to Ghana, Anette Chao García has called for continued cooperation between Ghana and Cuba for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.



Ms. García made the call when she paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.



During the meeting, Ms. Botchwey highlighted the strong bonds of friendship that exist between Ghana and Cuba and reiterated the commitment of the Government of Ghana to further deepen the ties of cooperation between the two countries.



She also expressed appreciation to the Cuban Government for the continued support of the health care system of Ghana through the services of the Cuban Medical Brigade.



She further assured the Ambassador of the support of the Ministry in the discharge of her duties during her duty tour.