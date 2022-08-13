Credit Rating: Ghana will have difficulty accessing the capital market - Economist

Business News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Chartered Economist, Emmanuel Darkwah has noted that the downgrade of Ghana’s economy by S&P and Fitch are problematic.



The economist posited that the rating will discourage investors from having confidence in the local economy.



He examined that the rating gives investors a negative perception of Ghana, and getting loans would be difficult.



“Even if we get the loans, the interest or premium we will pay on them would be high.”



He said a credit rating, is an assessment of the ability of a borrower – whether it’s a company or a government – to repay its debts.



“Lower credit ratings drive up the cost of borrowing,” he told the host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He added that Ghana's access to the international capital market is under threat and existing commercial loans including euro bonds and their trading would be very expensive for the country.



“The truth is that it would worry Ghana in terms of our probability to get into the international capital market,” he added.