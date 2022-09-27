Covid-19 alleviation program: Over GHS20m of loans repaid

Business News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Chief Executive officer (CEO) for the Ghana Enterprises Agency, Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey, has revealed that repayments for the loans given to businesses by government through her outfit has begun.



She hinted that over GHS20M cedis have been received from persons who took the loans.



In 2020, the President of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that GH¢600 million soft loan scheme with a two-year repayment plan had been put in place by the government to support micro, small and medium scale businesses under the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme.



Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Ghana and a partial lockdown on Accra and Kumasi as a result of the disease, most businesses in major economic hubs were rendered inactive, limiting the income of most citizens.



In an exclusive interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey revealed that government through the Ghana Enterprises Agency supported over 300,000 Ghanaians during the outbreak of Covid-19.



She added that added that aside the 300,000 people, the Ghana Enterprises Agency also supported 200,000 people through the support of the Master Card Foundation.



Antwiwaa Yankey added that an assessment by the Ghana Statistical Service, the UNDP and the World Bank revealed that the revenue of SME’s who received funding in the third wave of covid-19 increased by 22%.



She also refuted claims that her agency supported only members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to her, over 900,000 people applied for the grants and loans and that there was no way she could have fished out only members of the NPP.



“Some people used wrong details in applying which contributed to their disqualification’, she added.