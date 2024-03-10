Cost of doing business unbearable; we need help – Kumasi market women tells Lordina

Business News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A delegation of market queens from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have decried the cost of doing business in recent times.



The traders, who operate from the stronghold of the governing NPP, said their working capital is on a decline due to the constant depreciation of the Ghana cedi against other trading currencies.



They revealed this worrying trend to former First Lady Lordina Mahama in Kumasi during a meeting.



The meeting, held at the instance of the market queens, discussed several issues, including the need for more market infrastructure in the region.



Lordina Mahama expressed her sadness about their situation and emphasised that she is also a market woman, having been one for over 30 years.



“I am one of you. I have been a market woman for over 30 years, so I know what you are going through,” she stated.



She also acknowledged market women’s important role in the growth of the economy and assured them of her support.



“My doors are always open. My love for you and what you do is not based on who you vote for. I will continue to love you and support you in any way I can,” she stated.



Mahama promised the group that the next NDC administration, led by John Mahama, would pay special attention to the needs and concerns of all market women in the country.



She announced that the Mahama administration would build more markets in all regions, as stated in the NDC’s 2020 manifesto.



Mahama congratulated all women on their relentless efforts to make this world better and wished them a happy International Women’s Day.