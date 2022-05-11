Corruption, cost to capital, govt bureaucy biggest threats to businesses – Survey

Business News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Cost and access capital (80%), Corruption (68%), cost of land (65%) and government bureaucracy (60%) have been noted as the major challenges that impede the activities of businesses in Ghana.



This was revealed in a survey conducted by accounting and auditing firm, pwc, on the country’s business climate for the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.



High availability of water and availability of power effectiveness of the legal system were listed as some of the bright areas with prospects.



The report also noted that among the top five costs of business, cost of fuel (66%), cost of capital (64%) and cost of land (64%) were some of the major blockages to the successful operations of businesses.



Labour costs (59%) and domestic marketing (58%) were among the top five most affordable costs.



Top five priorities for businesses after the Coronavirus pandemic included expanding digital competencies (82%), and the implementation of new models for sustainable growth (69%).





According to respondents, government should lower corruption and improve transparency.



Lead Researcher and Partner at pwc, Abeku Gyan-Quansah said “We trust that government along with other stakeholders will take the findings of this survey with the seriousness it deserves and use it to inform policies and programmes that will eventually lead to a further improvement in the country’s business climate. We will be looking to assess – and will be delighted to find – such improvements in subsequent business climate surveys produced by the UKGCC.



“While these are all matters that keep many wide awake at night, we believe that they fall into the category of low hanging fruits or quick wins for government. This is not to suggest that they are not complex problems and that they can be solved overnight. No, but these are challenges that government has – within its reach – levers to influence. In many of these instances, solutions could be designed and fully implemented within a relatively short period of time”, he added.



Meanwhile,47 member companies of the UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce took part in the survey, a reduction from the 67 businesses in 2021’s survey.



These represented 16 industries and ranged from small to large companies.