Business News of Thursday, 23 July 2020

Source: Daily Guide Network

Coronavirus can’t stop ‘Year of Roads’ – Govt

Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta

Government has indicated that it remains strongly committed to execution of significant roads projects in 2020.



According to Government, the coronavirus pandemic cannot stop the ‘Year of Roads’ agenda.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, made this known on Thursday, July 23, 2020.



He was presenting the 2020 Mid-Year Budget Review.



He stated that the Pokuase Interchange project was 74 percent complete.



Also, he said the Tema Motorway Roundabout has been completed, and that the Obetsebi-Lamptey Circle Interchange was 45 percent complete.



He added that the Kumasi Lake Roads and Drainage extension project was 55 percent complete.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.