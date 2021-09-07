Coronavirus: We have the blueprint to revitalize the economy – Akufo-Addo declares

Business News of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has declared that his government has what he calls the “blueprint” necessary to bring back the country’s economy to an appreciable level following the ravages of the novel Coronavirus.



Speaking during the 2021 Ghana Investment Promotion Center’s Spark Up Investment Summit in Accra, the president trumpeted his government’s ability to have steered the country’s economy on track even when the rest of the world was badly hit by the pandemic.



“Despite the ravages of the pandemic, we are working to grow the economy at a much faster pace this year. Our target being a 5% GDP growth-rate which will enhance the prospects of a win-win environment for both private sector and country,” he explained.



He added that it is their hope to better those chances and do even more to enhance a favourable environment for businesses to thrive.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also boasted that they have the manual to ensure that the right sectors receive the right support and investments, so as to get them on track to properly drive the economy to a much more resilient place.



“We’ll create an environment where companies do not survive, but actually thrive. In the first quarter of this year, the GDP of the economy grew at 3.1%, in the second at 8.9%. Government has a blueprint for the revitalization of the Ghanaian economy from the effects of COVID-19. We have identified the relevant sectors of our economy requiring the needed investment and will help accelerate the rebound and growth of the Ghanaian economy as was witnessed in the immediate years before the pandemic struck,” he stated.



The Spark Up Investment Forum Summit is the ultimate trade and investment summit to experience a comprehensive display of high-level government officials, business leaders and key industry players under one roof.



The summit also provided network opportunities with investors in the Ghanaian market, showcased the advantages of foreign direct investments in the country, and shared investment practice know-hows and valuable knowledge.