Sports News of Thursday, 26 June 1997

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Yeji Stars Fall Again

Nkawkaw (E/R): Relegation-threatened Yeji Stars played a highly determined game but lost 0-1 to Tema Ghapoha Readers through a 66th minute own goal in their match played Nkawkaw. Central defender Jalilu Adubakari in an attempt to clear a ball shot into his own net. Yeji Stars are using the Nkawkaw park following a home ban imposed on them by the Ghana Football Association for crowd violence. Yeji had a number of chances in the eighth, 18th and 27th minutes but their attackers shot off target with only Ghapoha's keeper Edward Ansah to beat. Ghapoha made two changes after the recess. Daniel Adusei and Fredrick Aboagye came on for inside left Awudu Adama and inside right Charles Sampson in the 46th and 69th minutes. After Ghapoha's leader in the 66th minute, they threw everything into the game for more goals and had three chances in the 71st, 76th, and 82 minutes. But centre forward Emmanuel Donkor and outside right Nana Tuffour let them down. Yeji made two changes in the 68th and 84th minutes, bringing in Stephen Mathias and Ishmael Mohammed for midfielder Samuel Ankamah and centre forward Ibrahim Mohammed, but they failed to utilise two clear chances in the 86th and 87th minutes. In the 89th minute Yeji had the opportunity to equalise, but substitute Mohammed shot off target from close range. MORE





