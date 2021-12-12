Coronavirus: Airlines carrying unvaccinated travellers to pay US$3,500 surcharge - GACL

Business News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

As part of the efforts to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Ghana Airports Company Limited has outlined a new guard for international travellers who use the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



Effective Tuesday, December 14, 2021, persons flying in and out of the country are to be fully vaccinated and to strictly follow stipulated guidelines for both self-preservation and the protection of the larger society.



This was contained in a statement released by the Ghana Airports Company Limited on December 10, 2021.



The statement also added that any airline which brings in passengers who are not fully vaccinated shall be surcharged U$3,500 per passenger.



“Airlines who board passengers without PCR test result or transport and disembark passengers with Positive PCR test result into Accra will be fined US$3,500 per passenger. Non-Ghanaians may be refused entry and returned to the point of embarkation at a cost to the Airline. Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated facility.”



“Airlines who board passengers without proof of payment for the COVID-19 test and would/could NOT pay for the test in Ghana, will be fined US$3,500 per passenger”, the statement added.



The GHS said the decision follows a surge in covid-19 cases recorded at the airport in recent times.



“Globally, several countries are experiencing their fourth wave. The number of travellers from these countries comes to Ghana, and this is expected to increase during the festive season. This current surge in COVID-19 cases is being reflected at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



“In November 2020, 168 cases were detected compared to 241 cases in November 2021, an increase of over 40%. We have since been recording an average of 20 positive cases a day at KIA,” GHS indicated.