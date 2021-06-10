Coronavirus: 78,413 agribusinesses workers lost jobs after lockdown period - Survey

Business News of Thursday, 10 June 2021

Ghana's coronavirus lockdown did not bring about the closure of firms but also the levels of employment.



According to the latest Ghana Statistical Service report on the impact of COVID-19 on agribusiness firms, 78,412 workers were laid off post lockdown.



The GSS report estimated the number of agribusiness workers that were laid off increased from 51,111 during the lockdown to 78,412 in the post-lockdown period.



Workers with reduced wages increased from 175,255 during the lockdown to 267,211 in the post-lockdown period".



The report added that very few agribusiness workers (9,859) worked from home or have been teleworking post-lockdown.



Across sectors, about 44.7 percent of the total workforce in agribusiness in the industry sector were laid off by the firms as a result of the lockdown, translating into laid off of an estimated 22,873 workers and a wage reduction for 63,167 workers.



More than half (55.2%) of the total workforce in agribusiness in the agriculture sector, estimated to be 43,303 workers were laid off due to COVID-19.



Whiles workers in the agriculture sector were the most affected in terms of layoffs post-lockdown, those in the industry sector experienced the highest levels of reduced wages and reduction of hours worked after the lifting of the lockdown.



Agribusinesses play a critical role in the growth and development transitions of a developing country like Ghana. Typically, these comprise business activities that contribute to the food security and nutrition of the population.



