Convince other countries to reopen their land borders - GUTA to government

Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Ghana’s land and sea borders re-opened after two-year closure



We can't open our borders in isolation, Dr Obeng



Poverty is a major issue in Africa, GUTA President



President of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr Joseph Obeng, has called on government to get into talks with members of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reopen their land borders.



He said this will enhance cross-border trading on the continent.



The free movement of traders and goods from one country to the other, he opined, will help eradicate poverty in African countries.



In an interview with Citi Business News, Dr Joseph Obeng said, “We can’t open our borders in isolation. The other ECOWAS member states also need to do same. With our President being the ECOWAS head has a huge task to convince his counterparts to also open up their borders for business across the borders to start in earnest for all of us.”



“Africa has experienced a lot of diseases including COVID-19, the continent has and continues to experience poverty, and I can tell you that poverty is a bigger issue. So while we are trying to manage the pandemic, we also need to check steps that will worsen poverty in our societies,” he added.



It would be recalled that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 28, 2022 announced the reopening of the country’s land and sea borders after a two-year closure.



Addressing the nation in his 28th address on measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, President Akufo Addo said the re-opening of both land and sea borders was to allow free flow of human traffic to and from neighbouring countries.



