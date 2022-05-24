Continuous engagement with stakeholders key to business growth - Ralph Mupita

Business News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: MTN Ghana

MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita, paid a day’s working visit to Ghana on Friday, May 20, 2022. He was accompanied by the Chairman of MTN Group, Mcebisi Jonas, Chika Ekeji, Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and Nompilo Morafo, Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer.



The purpose of the visit was to reaffirm MTN’s commitment to the socio-economic development of Ghana and strengthen relationships with key stakeholders.



Ralph Mupita and the team from MTN Group together with the MTN Ghana team led by the CEO Selorm Adadevoh began the day by meeting with the South African High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Grace Janet Mason.



They continued with their engagements with meetings at the Bank of Ghana, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, the Ministry of Finance and ending the day with a meeting with members of the MTN Ghana Board of Directors.



Key areas of discussions were updates on key strategic projects including Localization and other ICT development initiatives such as the Girls in ICT project (which MTN has committed GHS10 million spread over 3 years), the ICT Hub Project (which is in early stages) and discussions on a project that seeks to position Ghana as the center of ICT for the continent.



Ralph Mupita reiterated MTN’s commitment to support Government’s developmental initiatives and reaffirmed Ghana as a key market for the MTN Group.



“Ghana remains a key market for us as a Group, and we are keen on demonstrating our commitment to the progress of the country through meaningful partnerships with our relevant key stakeholders” he said.



Ralph Mupita had a separate engagement with a select number of journalists in Accra to share his views on current technological developments in Africa and MTN’s strategy and commitment to the Ghana market.



He expressed the company’s commitment to investing in the network, saying the Ghana business’ performance over the years was a result of sustained investment in the business.



The Group CEO also had the opportunity to share insights on MTN’s outlook towards its strategic vision, Ambition 2025.



The visit to Ghana is Ralph’s fourth since he assumed office as Group CEO and President in 2020.



The stakeholder engagements are part of his commitment to fostering cordial working relationships and to better understanding areas of collaboration between MTN, the private sector and the Government’s in the markets where MTN operates.



















