Contaminated fuel: NPA shuts down Atimpoku Shell Filling station after viral video

Business News of Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has ordered the shutdown of a Shell Filling Station at Atimpoku, a community in the Eastern Region.



According to the Authority, the decision comes after its officers confirmed that the petrol being sold by the station was contaminated with water after complaints received indicated that it was selling contaminated fuel following a viral video on social media.



“The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has shut down the operations of the Shell Filling station at Adomi Bridge (Atimpoku) in the Eastern Region for selling water-laced petroleum product to unsuspecting customers.



“Following a widely circulated video on social media and subsequent complaint made to the Authority on 29th August 2022 about a suspected contaminated fuel purchased at the aforementioned retail outlet, a team from the Eastern Regional office of NPA was immediately dispatched to ascertain the veracity of the report.



“The team immediately undertook a water content presence test and a dip into the well of the outlet indicated the presence of water,” parts of a press release issued by the NP, on August 29, read.



Meanwhile, the Oil Marketing Company, Shell Ghana, has rejected claims that it is selling adulterated fuel products at its station at Atimpoku.



The company explained that water leaked into one of its under-storage facilities after a heavy rainstorm, which caused the fuel in it to be contaminated.



In a statement issued, the management of Shell added that the said station was closed down as soon as the water contamination was discovered.



“On August 28, 2022, after a heavy downpour in the Atimpoku Area, it was discovered that water had seeped into one of the underground storage tanks at Adomi Bridge (Atimpoku) Shell Filling Station. As soon as the team discovered water contamination, sales at the station were stopped. Assistance is being provided to impacted customers,” parts of the statement read.



A viral video that emerged on social media showed attendants at the fuel station selling diluted fuel to customers. It captured a customer who was seen forcing the attendants to fill an empty bottle with the diesel they were selling.



After the bottle was filled, its content separated, with the fuel being at the bottom and water on top of it.



Read the statement below:



