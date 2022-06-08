Consumers will not be made to bear outrageous costs of utility companies - PURC

Business News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

ECG demands 148% increment in tariffs



GWCL wants over 300% increase in water tariffs



Tariff increment due to increase in operational costs



The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has assured that consumers will not be made to pay outrageous costs of the Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company Limited.



Chairman of the Technical Committee of the PURC, Ishmael Edjekumhene, gave the assurance during a stakeholder meeting before the announcement of new tariffs.



“PURC is considering the proposals presented by the utility providers, after which we will make a decision.”



“What I am certain of is no way will consumers be made to bear the outrageous cost,” he added.



The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Water Company Limited in their recent proposals for tariff increment is demanding a 148% increment and 346% in tariffs respectively.



According to the utility companies, this has become necessary because of the increase in their operational costs.



