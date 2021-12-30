Consumers not accepting new prices - Pure water sellers

Business News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

www.ghanaweb.com

Sellers of sachet water, popularly known as pure water, have lamented buyers’ resistance to the new price increment following the directive from the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP).



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (NASPAWAP) issued a directive to all its members to increase the prices of their products.



A press release signed by the Association’s National president, Magnus Nunoo stated that sachet water which was previously sold at 20pesewas will be sold for 40pesewas, while the 500ml bottled water, which was previously sold for GHC1.00, will now be sold for GHC1.50.



The new prices were expected to be implemented on Monday, December 27, 2021.



Meanwhile, checks by Ghanaweb have revealed that the prices have indeed been increased even though most sellers are yet to come to terms with the new increment.



Speaking to some traders, they lament the non-cooperation of consumers, adding that sales have been affected.



One seller said “With the previous prices I make a profit of only GHC3 which is very bad and so the new prices increases my profit to some extent.



The only problem is that when we mention the new prices to them, they don’t agree. I did not decide to increase the prices by myself. It was announced, so I’m pleading with everyone to accept the prices.”



Sharing the same sentiments, the traders are pleading with buyers to accept the new prices and purchase more like they used to. Meanwhile, buyers say the move comes as an inconvenience to them. Speaking to a consumer, she recounts how she is suffering to take of herself and her family.



She wants the old prices to be maintained. “The price increase is not helping me at all. Maybe my budget for water is 20peseswas, I come out and I have to buy it at 40pesewas. I also don’t have money to buy bottled water. If possible, they should reduce the price.”



However, the Packaged water association says the increment is a result of the rising cost of inputs such as fuel, vehicle spare parts and packaging materials which are mainly imported.



