Construction of Keta Port is on course - Transport Minister

Business News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Transport has assured that the government is committed to constructing the proposed Keta port.



The government has for the past two years, initiated processes aimed at seeing to fruition, a port at Keta, which include the signing an executive instrument that demarcates the area for the port, advertising for tenders for feasibility studies and appointing a director for the proposed port.



Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport, in an address read on his behalf by Hassan Sulemana Tampuli, his Deputy, at a brief ceremony to commission a Health Centre at Asadame in the Keta Municipality said processes were ongoing for the construction of Ghana’s third commercial port.



The health centre and additional community infrastructure like pavement of Keta Market, a school block, ongoing construction of 12-seater toilet facility at Adzido and rehabilitation of Keta Market formed part of the overall scope of beach landing site and port for Keta projects being implemented under government’s flagship programme, coastal fish landing sites and fishing ports facilities project.



“Government’s commitment to construct a third commercial port here in Keta is very much on course. Feasibility and other investment strategy studies have been completed and a market survey forum had been held at Alisa Hotel in Accra to announce the project to potential investors,” he said.