Consider cyber security measures to seal revenue leakages – Opoku Prempeh to ECG

Business News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has tasked management of the Electricity Company of Ghana to rope in efficient cyber security measures to safeguard revenue leakages.



His comments come after ECG is reported to have been incurring as much as 31 percent of power distribution losses as a result of technical challenges and illegalities from persons using unregistered lines and fake power meters.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Revenue Mobilization taskforce of the ECG, the energy minister pointed that cyber security efforts are critical to rectify power distribution losses and seal revenue leakages.



“I understand that people have moved on from physical alteration of meters and power lines to involve cyber-attacks in your software for payments and some are not paying as much as they are billed. Therefore, this physical revenue taskforce is not enough. we need a cyber-security aspect to complement your efforts in blocking the leakages,” Opoku Prempeh said.



He added that the use of technology has become necessary to aid the power distribution efforts effectively to consumers and also curb illegal incidents of power theft and connections.



Meanwhile, the Revenue Mobilization taskforce of the ECG is mandated to track revenue losses that occur through power transmission losses across the country.