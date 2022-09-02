Comprehensive education, strategies key to responding to economic realities – Elsie Awadzi

Business News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Second Deputy Governor of the central bank, Elsie Addo Awadzi has highlighted the importance of education in responding to the socio-economic realities of a fast-changing world.



According to her, although certain economic vulnerabilities can be attributed to colonial economic policies and structures, problem-solving educational training and courses can help solve such problems.



Speaking at the 75th-anniversary celebrations of the University of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi said clues for possible future challenges cannot be solved until the right strategies are adopted and implemented towards more positive outcomes.



“Education must respond to the realities of a fast-changing world powered by cutting-edge technologies that are disrupting industries and traditional ways of doing things, and at the same time presenting opportunities for leapfrogging developmental challenges,” the second deputy governor noted



“While technology is a key enabler of resilience, it will not take us to the promised land by itself. Other key pieces of the puzzle must be in place and at the right times. We must carefully consider the course offerings and other enrichment activities available to students,” Mr Awadzi added.



The second deputy governor of the central bank further advocated for the need for educational institutions to train and teach students with the requisite technical and soft skills to help solve national and global problems.



“Which courses will we need to teach our students over the next 75 years as we prepare them for a more complex world? Which skills (technical and soft) are relevant to equip them with tools to solve the nation's and the world’s critical challenges?



How can we equip them with true leadership, entrepreneurship, and communication skills that give them a competitive edge?” she quizzed.



Meanwhile, in a spectacular and colorful ceremony, the University of Ghana has launched its 75th-anniversary celebration under the theme; Nurturing Resilience; Adopting Technology, Embracing Humanism.



