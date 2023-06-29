Comply with all tax, statutory payments and obligations – COCMAG to members

Business News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

The Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) has called on its members to comply with all tax, statutory payments and obligations as good corporate citizens.



The chamber, in a statement, reminded all cement manufacturers/producers that the laws of Ghana require compliance with tax and statutory payments and obligations by all registered businesses in Ghana; as such, the chamber will not condone or connive with such malpractice and will not support any member or non-member found culpable.



Signed by the Chief Executive Officer – COCMAG, Rev. Dr. George Dawson-Ahmoah, the statement said the objective of COCMAG is not only to advocate through its members the production of cement in adequate quantity and quality, but also to ensure fair trade practices which includes ensuring that members oblige with all forms of tax as registered business entities.



He said this caution has even become more imperative considering the new era where the lack of regulation/monitoring in the cement industry has seen new entrants springing up each day in the country. “The Chamber has not been constituted to condone or connive with such malpractices of avoiding tax. Non-compliance constitutes criminality and unfair trade practice, and culprits will be liable to prosecution by the relevant authorities.”



Rev. Dr. Dawson-Ahmoah, therefore, drew the attention of all cement distributors to demand the appropriate tax receipts whenever purchase transactions are effected as good citizens.



COCMAG, he assured, will collaborate with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and all other relevant authorities to enforce strict compliance.