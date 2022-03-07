Completion of Paga road boosts transit trade in Upper East

Business News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Transit trade across the West Africa sub-region has received a major boost following the completion of the Paga Transit Truck Park in the Upper East Region.



The GHC18.5 million project covering an area of 30,000 square metres is expected to actualise Ghana’s long term quest to become a preferred transit corridor for landlocked and other Sahel regions.



At the official commissioning of the project spearheaded by the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, GPHA, in Paga, the Speakers observed that current investment in port infrastructure laced with improved cutting edge technologies experienced at the country’s transit points goes to demonstrate government’s resolve to improve efficiency, enhance competitiveness and facilitate transit trade.



Ghana’s transit trade is estimated to generate a whopping GHC134 millions.



In pursuant of this set target, regulators in the road transport sector are working assiduously to actualize Ghana’s vision to becoming an economic gateway for trade across West Africa sub-region.



Management of the Ghana Harbour Authority, GPHA, as a public sector authority is not relenting on its mandate to serve the interest of its landlocked neighbours through enhanced trade facilitation and healthy partnerships for sustained economic growth.



Over the years, the authority has taken steps to surmount some bottlenecks in the road transport sector including the introduction of the paperless system and the review of the axle load regulation.



The commissioning of the Paga Transit Truck Park which was previously in a bad state has come as a relief not only to officers and drivers working at the border post but a strategy to give impetus to the country’s effort at improving the road governance system, making it more vibrant and efficient for road transport operators in the sub-region.





Michael Luguje, Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority GPHA

The CEO of the GPHA, Michael Achagwe Luguje said aside the successes chalked up, the GPHA was making frantic efforts to become the leading corridor in the sub region, hence the expansion of the facility.



Speaker after speaker stressed on the need to place a premium on the project to facilitate economic transformation and regional trade.



According to the Board Chairman of the GPHA, Isaac Osei, the facility will further enhance mutual cooperation among the Sahel regions.



He charged the GPHA and the authorities concerned to work in concept and see to its regular maintenance.



For his part, the sector Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah said government was always on the lookout for prospects that could facilitate international trade and investment and therefore consider port expansion as a key economic potential.



The Transport Minister in the company of high ranking officials from the GPHA among other functionaries later cut the sod to officially commission the project. The facility has a spacious parking lot, a resting room, a shed for Islamic prayers and a washroom. In an interview with GBC News, a cargo truck driver, Salifu Amos Lar of Hippo Transport said although the facility has come as a big relief, they are faced with other challenges.



The expanded project which has recorded a steady increase in revenue generation since its expansion is expected to address the some challenges affecting the activities at the border posts and ensure the promotion of transit trade between Ghana and its landlocked countries among other geographical disadvantaged countries.