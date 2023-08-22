Complete Kumasi Central Market redevelopment project or we domonstrate – Traders

Business News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Traders evacuated from the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti regional metropolis have threatened to protest the government over the avenue’s stalled reconstruction.



The traders lamented that the site is becoming overgrown and reptiles are taking over the project, which is located in the heart of the regional capital.



According to them, despite promises from the government to resume work after several petitions were sent to the appropriate authorities, work has yet to resume.



Mr. Daniel Otuo Acheampong, Director of Operations for the Combined Kumasi Central Market Traders Union, expressed disappointment in the government due to unfulfilled promises.



He also slammed MPs from the area, wondering why they had failed to speak on the matter.



He accused them of lacking the will to push for the resumption of work on the project.



He said "Plans are underway by the traders to embark on a series of demonstrations starting next week to press home our demand for work to resume on the largest market in West Africa. We will continue to demonstrate until the project resumes and is completed. We do not understand why the project has stalled. All efforts to have it completed have proved futile.”



The €248 million Kumasi Central Market Redevelopment project, which began in 2021 and is being built by Messrs Contracta Construction Limited in the United Kingdom, has been halted since January 2023.



