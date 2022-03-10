Compensation of poultry farmers commences, Agric Ministry to spend GH¢17m

Business News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bird flu outbreak affects poultry farmers



Imports of day-old chicks banned



Only farmers with destruction certificate qualify for payments



Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Afriyie Owusu Akoto, has announced that government intends to spend about GH¢17 million as compensation for farmers who were affected by bird flu beginning this week.



He detailed that payment will range from ¢10 per chick to ¢80 per bag of feed.



The Agric Minister stated that only farmers who have their certificates of destruction approved by the Veterinary Services Directorate qualify for the payment.



Speaking at a press conference on March, 9, 2022 the Minister said, “To ensure all affected farmers from July 2021 to December 31st, 2021 receive some compensation for any losses incurred as a result of the outbreak, the Ministry has agreed to pay GH¢30 for a matured bird, GH¢20.00 for a pullet, GH¢10.00 per chick, GH¢80.00 for a bag of feed and ¢10.00 for a crate of egg based on the amount available immediately.”



Affected poultry farmers between July – December 31st 2021, should collect their certificates of destruction from the VSD and submit to the Finance and Administration Unit of MoFA for commencement of payments,” he added.





Meanwhile, the Director for Veterinary Services Directorate, Dr. Patrick Abakah, has warned against the importation of day-old chicks into the country.



“Any farmer who brings in day-old chicks to any part of this country without certification from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Veterinary Services Directorate and APD, we will destroy the birds without any compensation. We are looking at a having a legislation in the future to back this act,” he warned.