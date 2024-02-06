Compensate farmers who were affected by the bird flu outbreak – Agric Ministry told

Business News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee has directed the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to provide compensation to farmers who suffered losses due to the avian influenza or Bird Flu outbreak between 2015 and 2018.



The directive was given when officials of the Ministry took their turn before the committee on Monday, February 5, 2024.



The 2022 Auditor General’s Report indicates that over GH¢1.8 million of the allocated compensation funds are still unutilized in the Ministry’s account.



The Ministry reports that funds have not been distributed due to the lack of communication from affected farmers regarding the necessary details.



James Klutse Avedzi, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, instructed the Agriculture Ministry to locate and disburse funds to affected farmers within the next month.



“I am sure you have a list of the farms that are affected and a certificate for destroying the birds as well. All that you need is to have the affected farmers’ bank details to do the transfer and I am sure that you have the contact details of these farmers.



“So we are giving you one month to disburse the monies to them quickly. Call them so that they will give their bank details so you can do the transfer for them.”