Commodity prices unstable due to ongoing external conflicts – BoG

Export inflows outweighed imports,Governor



Russia-Ukraine conflict impacting commodity prices



Monetary policy rate revised to 19%



Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Dr. Ernest Addison has stated that prices of commodities have not changed because of the ongoing geopolitical tensions.



According to him, the crude oil prices gained 42 percent on a year-to-date basis to settle at US$106.2 per barrel in April 2022.



This was due to tensions in supply arising from the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.



Also, gold prices attained an 8.1% to settle at US$1,935.89 per fine ounce, on the back of increased safe-haven demand amid global inflation concerns.



The Governor speaking during a press conference after the 106th Monetary Policy Committee held last week, noted that, cocoa prices went up by 4.4 percent to settle at US$2,591.06 per tonne in April 2022, compared to the US$2,481.95 per tonne in December 2021, due to unfavorable weather conditions across West Africa.



“The favourable commodities price trends positively impacted the trade account, as export inflows outweighed imports. Provisional data indicates a trade surplus of US$1.3 billion in the first four months of the year, compared with a trade surplus of US$778.00 million in the same period of last year.



“The improvement in export earnings was attributed to crude oil and non-traditional exports. Crude oil export receipts recorded significant growth of 61 percent to US$1.9 billion, due to price effects, while gold exports improved by 3.6 percent, also supported by price effects. Non-traditional export receipts crossed the US$1.0 billion mark in the review period and contributed significantly to the trade surplus.



“These developments far outweighed the 7.7 percent growth in total oil imports in the review period, on the back of compressed non-oil imports.



“The trade surplus was offset by investment income outflows and net services payments, resulting in a current account deficit of US$128.15 million (0.2 percent of GDP) for the first quarter of the year, representing a marginal improvement from the current account deficit of US$197.0 million (0.2 percent of GDP) recorded in the first quarter of 2021.



“The capital and financial account, however, recorded some significant outflows from net portfolio reversals and net private capital outflows, which resulted in an overall balance of payments deficit of US$934.46 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with a deficit of US$429.93 million, same time last year.”











