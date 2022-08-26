Commissioner of Insurance inducted into Oxford Academic Union

Business News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Commissioner of Insurance, Dr Justice Yaw Ofori, has been inducted into the Oxford Academic Union of the United Kingdom.



The Academic Union is an international Oxford-based association of over 300 Universities, Chancellors, scientists and researchers coming from over 40 countries. The union pursues the ideals of excellence, innovation and accessibility.



The primary aim of the union is to join the efforts of scientists, academics and businesses to develop unique teaching methods and education for the universities of the future and these are expected to meet the challenges posed by the 21st century.



A statement by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) in Accra yesterday and copied to the Ghanaian Times, said the Chief Executive Officer of NIC was among the few accomplished and high-profile individuals globally who had been inducted into the Union.



It said Dr Ofori’s career as a professional insurer of many years standing, coupled with his performance as Ghana’s leader of Insurance regulation earned him that recognition.



“Dr Ofori has been largely commended for aggressively driving innovative transformation of the insurance landscape through disruptive high technologies to enhance business processes and aide insurance growth in Ghana,” it said.



The statement said the Commissioner of Insurance who previously served as Director of the Ghana Insurance College (GIC) for more than a decade, led the NIC to implement several bold transformational initiatives including deepening insurance education in Ghana and the introduction of the celebrated Motor Insurance Database (MID) to check fake insurance stickers.



“By his induction, Dr Ofori is now a member of the Academic Union Speakers Bureau, and in the league of a privileged few to use the Academic Lounge in Oxford. He will also be expected to speak at various Academic Union scientific events and Academic Union meetings to share his expertise and deep insights on a wide range of topical issues,” the statement said.



Commenting on his induction into the Oxford Academic Union, Dr Ofori said “This recognition which is symbolic of credit and expression of appreciation to people who promote social and intellectual progress of modern society, though came to me as a surprise, and makes me feel the desire to strive harder for greater feats for my country.”