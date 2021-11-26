Commercial drivers in Western Region support GPRTU intended strike

Business News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Western Regional branch of the Ghana Private Road and Transport Union (GPRTU) says it fully supports the intended nationwide strike, planned for Monday.



The leadership of the transport unions has threatened a strike, beginning on Monday, November 29, if the government fails to reduce the taxes on petroleum products.



The drivers told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that once fuel prices increased, almost every commodity on the market, even the cost of services were affected.



When the GNA visited the Kwesimintsim, Apremdo and Apollo taxi stations, the drivers had tied red cloth to their cars as a sign of their displeasure about the high fuel prices.



Some of the drivers urged the government to reduce the fuel prices.



“This is the first time we will be embarking on something like this as a Union. This shows that we are very concerned about the effect the surge in fuel prices will have on us and the nation as a whole,” they said.



Mr Kofi Asuah, Second Trustee of the Regional GPRTU, told the GNA that they were patiently waiting to hear the outcome of the discussions between the National Board, the Minister for Transport and the other stakeholders before a conclusive decision would be taken regarding the strike.



“The increase in fuel has led to a decrease in sales. Drivers are suffering and finding it difficult to provide for our families," he added.



Mr Asuah, therefore, called on the government and relevant stakeholders to give a listening ear to their plight and relieve them of the levies charged on petroleum products.



Speaking on measures to reduce road accidents during the yuletide, Mr Asuah said the union had held various meetings to educate drivers on the need to drive safely and observe all traffic regulations.



He called on passengers to be vigilant and to caution drivers when they over-speed or drive recklessly.



Mr Asuah appealed to the general public to board vehicles at the appropriate lorry stations rather than going for floating vehicles.